South Carolina Firm Ranks Atop Forbes List

The Vingi, Edwards and McCallum Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Charleston, SC, has been recognized on the 2023 Best-InState Wealth Management Teams list by Forbes. This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams,” said Robert E. Vingi, Jr., Private Wealth Financial Advisor. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their shortand long-term investment goals.” The Vingi, Edwards and McCallum Private Wealth Management Team of Wells Fargo Advisors is an eleven person practice led by Financial Advisors Robert E. Vingi, Jr., Howard D. Edwards, David A. McCallum, Wendy M. Brewer, and Aaron Barber. Their team is ranked No. 2 in South Carolina on Forbes’ 2023 Best-In State Wealth Management Teams list.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a rating. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.