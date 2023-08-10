The new 2023 – 2024 school year has begun! You can help students get off to a great start. This past school year, our generous and warm-hearted community donated $12,070 to Support Mt. Zion Kids. Our mission is to provide students and teachers with the supplies needed for success. Everything we purchase fills a request from a school staff member.

Look how last year’s donations helped!

Classroom supplies pencils, crayons, paper, glue, scissors.

Clothing Some parents cannot provide their child with proper school clothing. Last spring a fire destroyed one of our families’ homes. Your donation helped these children!

Calming Boxes for each classroom. Just like us, students sometimes feel stress! A student reaches into the box and pulls out stress balls, textured fabric, soft animals, or other small manipulatives. Giving a frustrated child something to hold and feel helps them calm down.

Book Baskets are huge at the spring PTO Literacy Event. Each class made a list of their favorite books and games to create a themed basket. Support Mt. Zion Kids! purchased the books. One lucky student from each class won the basket through a raffle. We wish you could have seen the excitement on the winners’ faces. Even more heartwarming – we saw several winners pull out a book and share it with their friend!

Swimming Lessons Your donation purchased swimsuits and towels for some of the first and second-grade students so they could participate in the Water Wise Program.

Our remaining funds will be used to begin filling teachers' requests for this school year. We have already received wish lists from returning teachers and know we will receive many more requests as school gets going! Thank you for helping the Mt Zion students!

Please send your checks to: Send funds through Zelle to:

Support Mt. Zion Kids! mtzionkids1@gmail.com

2824 Dove Nest Ct. Please include your email address in the memo line

Seabrook Island, SC 29455

Support Mt. Zion Kids! Is a 501© (3) charitable organization.