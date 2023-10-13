× Expand Wikipedia

The Seabrook Island Club and the Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club will be sponsoring its 12th Annual Seabrook Island Veterans Day Charitable Golf Event on Monday, November 6, 2023 to honor veterans who have served the country and raise money to support the Ralph Johnson Veterans Hospital and the Friends of Fisher House.

The Seabrook Island Real Estate Company and Hobson Builders will be major contributors. The United States Flag will be presented by St. Johns High School Jr. ROTC Cadets. Wounded Warriors from Iraq and Afghanistan will be participating as honored guests.

The event will be a captain’s choice scramble format beginning with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Teams will be flighted for awards based on total team handicap. The Club will be serving a Captain Sam’s buffet with grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, and all the trimmings in the Atlantic Ballroom following play. Team and individual registrations are welcomed.

The entry fee for Seabrook Island Club members is $95 plus applicable golf fees. For non-club members, the fee is $175. A portion of the entry fee will be set aside as a charitable contribution to the Ralph Johnson Veterans Hospital and Fisher House.

You may register for the event by calling the Seabrook Island Golf Shop at 843-768-2529 or by sending an email to golf@seabrookisland.com. If you have any questions, please call Alan Armstrong at 410-274-7545 or email him at alan9631@comcast.net.