The Sanctuary Named Top Resort Hotel In South Carolina

Once again, thanks to your help, The Sanctuary has finished as the No. 1 Resort Hotel in South Carolina and Kiawah Island finished as the No. 2 Best Island in the Continental United States, according to the 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

Voting is now open through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27 for the 2023 World’s Best Awards. Once again, both The Sanctuary and Kiawah Island are nominated in their respective categories.

Please take a moment to register at wba.m-rr.com/home to vote for both The Sanctuary and Kiawah Island to help both rank highly once again in this extremely important campaign. By sharing your thoughts on your favorite travel experiences, you’ll be entered into our giveaway for a chance to win a 2023 Viking Longitudinal World Cruise II for two people. Additional prizes: one winner of $15,000 cash, two winners of $5,000 cash each and three winners of $1,000 cash each.

Also encourage your family and friends to vote (not subscription required). While you are there, and as time allows, also be sure to support our vital Convention and Visitors Bureau partnership by voting Charleston for Best City.

These rankings are critically important not only for bragging rights, but ranking highly in one of the world’s most respected travel authorities helps drive the traveling public’s decisions when choosing among destinations and serves as an important tool for our Sales team when bidding for future group business by distinguishing us from our competitors.

Thank you for supporting the resort and island!

Bryan Hunter is the director of public relations for Kiawah Island Golf Resort.