Sea Island Habitat’s 27th Annual Golf Tournament is on Wednesday, May 17th, and the time to sign up is running out! Registration closes on Wednesday May 10th, so hurry and get your tickets quickly!

Funds raised from this event will be used to directly impact our mission of creating a safe and decent place to live for more families throughout the Lowcountry.

For more information about the tournament and to sign up, visit https://www.seaislandhabitat.org/golftournament. We hope to see you there!