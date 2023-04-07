Tidy Up, Go Green, and Give Back

× Expand LENS Banquet Flyer (Instagram Post (Square)) (11.249 × 4 in) - keep donate clothes

We used to think about recycling only for paper, cans and bottles. In recent years, there is greater understanding that donating or reselling clothes, books and home goods is another form of recycling. Here are three reasons that donating isn’t just charity but also good for the environment.

Donating these items prevents them from immediately going to a landfill. According to its website, Palmetto Goodwill diverted more than 14 million pounds of reusable goods from local landfills in South Carolina in 2020. Recycling these items maximizes their use and minimizes the use of natural resources. For example, it takes 713 gallons of water to produce a single cotton shirt, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The charities to which you donate use the funds generated from clothing sales to further their mission – so your donations can help further progress in your local community.

Recycling clothes

Spring cleaning is a staple for me every April, and I always start with my closet and dresser, purging clothes that I never wear or no longer fit. I’ve shared my closet hanger trick before, and this is the time each year that I clean out anything that is still on a backward hanger.

I separate my discard pile into three piles:

Toss : Everyone has some things that have been too well loved to give away. You should throw away anything that shows a lot of wear, is stained or damaged.

: Those items that are still in good shape and can get more wear out of them. Resale: For really nice items, or things I have never worn, I occasionally decide to resell them through a social media group or resale site. This can be time-consuming, so you have to have the patience for it, but it recycles your clothes and puts a little money back in your pocket.

Sullivan's Island Free Little Library

I also tackle my overflowing bookshelves.

As an avid reader, my shelves fill up quickly. I recycle my books in order to declutter, but also to create room for NEW books.

There are several Free Little Library’s on the Islands where you can place the books you have already read for another book lover to enjoy them. (You can also pick up your next great read!) You can find specific Island locations using the Free Little Library map. There are currently three libraries on Sullivan’s Island and four on Isle of Palms.

The Charleston County Public Library also accepts book donations.

Isle of Palms Free Little Library

So as Earth Day approaches on April 22, you can play an active role in sustainability by bringing less into your home and recycling or repurposing what you own - on Earth Day and every day.

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and productivity guru. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.