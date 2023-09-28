Trio of Leading Female Entrepreneurs Join Forces

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (September 28, 2023)- Mary Gallivan, founder of Just So Mary, an award-winning professional organizing and personal concierge business, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Ashley Davis of Laurel & Lawton, a beloved gifts and accessories boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC, and local artisan Kelcey Esqueda of A LITTLE SQUID. Together, these three female business owners are launching an exclusive holiday promotion designed to make this season a little more joyful and a lot less stressful.Just So Mary is dedicated to making life easier and creating hassle-free experiences for clients. Best known for their home organizing services, with this new offering, they are taking their commitment to the next level. This service is tailored to streamline your holiday preparations and help you enjoy the festive season to the fullest.To make this holiday season even more special, Just So Mary is proud to collaborate with Laurel & Lawton, a local boutique known for its exquisite selection of gifts and home accessories. Founded in 2022, Laurel & Lawton is located in the Queensborough Shopping Center. Founder Ashley Davis loves helping clients find just the right surcee (an unexpected and thoughtful gift) to surprise someone with.

Additionally, Just So Mary has teamed up with an incredibly talented handlettering artist, Charleston-based artisan Kelcey Esqueda of A LITTLE SQUID, to create handlettered holiday envelopes. These beautifully crafted envelopes add a personal touch to your holiday cards, making each one a work of art.

"We are thrilled to partner with Laurel & Lawton and A LITTLE SQUID to offer our clients a one-of-a-kind holiday experience," said Gallivan. "Just So Merry, our Holiday Concierge Service, is designed to bring joy and convenience to our clients' lives during this busy time of year, and we can't wait to see the smiles it brings to their faces."

Just So Merry is now available to clients in the Lowcountry. In addition, Laurel & Lawton has an online store and ships nationwide. To learn more about this partnership, visit www.justsomary.com/justsomerry. The deadline to order handlettered envelopes is November 1, 2023.

About Just So Mary: Just So Mary is an award-winning professional organizing and personal concierge business dedicated to making life easier. Understanding the value of time and the importance of personal touches, Just So Mary is committed to making life more organized and enjoyable. For more information, visit www.justsomary.com.

About Laurel & Lawton: Laurel & Lawton is a unique gifts and home accessories boutique located in the Queensborough Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. The boutique is known for its carefully curated selection of unique and stylish items. They believe that every gift should be a reflection of thoughtfulness and love. For more information, visit www.laurelandlawton.com.

About A LITTLE SQUID: A LITTLE SQUID offers custom handlettering, illustrations, watercolor and more. Artisan Kelcey Esqueda is known for creating intricate and beautiful designs that add a personal touch to any occasion. For more information, visit alittlesquid_.

Contacts

Mary Gallivan Just So Mary336.267.5814 or mary@justsomary.com

Ashley Davis Laurel & Lawton843.972.8410 or laurelandlawton@gmail.com