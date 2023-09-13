Volunteers needed for litter cleanup at 34th annual Beach Sweep

The 34th annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep litter cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.–Noon., and volunteers are needed at nearly 100 locations in South Carolina.

Each year thousands of people volunteer for the Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes and waterways. Last year, more than 3,000 volunteers cleared 16.5 tons of debris, covering 210 miles statewide. Groups spread out on foot or in boats from the various cleanup sites, and they returned with bags packed with plastic and glass bottles, cans, food containers, clothing, toys and cigarette butts. Larger items included household appliances, vehicle tires and building materials. As much of the debris as possible is recycled.

The S.C. Sea Grant Consortium partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to organize the statewide event, which is held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. Anyone can participate – individuals, families, schools, youth groups, civic and conservation clubs and businesses. Volunteers can sign up to assist at the cleanup sites listed on the websites below.

Sponsors for the statewide event are INEOS Aromatics, Nature Adventures, Ocean Conservancy, Safe Harbor Charleston City Marina and Walmart Market No. 34.

To participate in coastal counties, visit https://www.scseagrant.org/bsrs-sites or contact Susan Ferris Hill at 843-953-2092 or susan.ferris.hill@scseagrant.org. To participate in inland counties, visit https://sweep-scdnr.hub.arcgis.com/pages/volunteer or contact Bill Marshall at 803-734-9096 or marshallb@dnr.sc.gov.