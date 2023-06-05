Warrior Surf Foundation Golf Tournament Announces Winning Teams

Thank you all for coming out and golfing with us at our 7th Annual Golf Tournament. With your generosity and support, we were able to raise over $330,000 over the entire weekend. I appreciate everyone's patience with me while we tally up the final numbers and the winning scores, as I know you are all anxious to see who won.

I would also like to thank everyone that participated in the waiting period for golf carts at the beginning of the tournament. I appreciate your patience with us, as we were slowly getting golf carts from the Links Course and from the tournament Wild Dunes had before ours.

Without further ado, the winning teams are below.

1ST PLACE: Myatt and Bates, 41- Chris Gray, Dan Garrison, Nick Belcher and Rob Grimett

2ND PLACE: A Better Choice Home Care, 43 - Matthew Rossino, Alan Myrick, Ric Freeman, and Troy Wentland

3RD PLACE: Up South LLC - The Roost & Family, 44- Eddie Stroud, Spencer Hurteau, Dennis Shafer and Tom Hull

Those who have won, please email at hannah@warriorsurf.org, or call me at 803-727-4393 to arrange a pickup time for the winning items. Thank you and congratulations.