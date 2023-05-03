2023 Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo And Event

The Town of Seabrook Island is proud to announce the second annual run of this seasonal event happening right out front of the Town Hall steps!

The Food Truck Rodeo begins at 5PM and ends at 8PM on the following Wednesdays:

May 31st

June 14 and 28

July 12 and 26

August 9 and 23

We are excited to share with you a great variety of delicious food trucks bringing their tasty food and treats to our streets! We will also have beer and wine available for those who obtain our fun wristbands to be given out the day of each event with valid ID. So, please no BYOB or food! Just bring your smile and your appetites and be ready for some fun!

Come enjoy the entertainment along with us!

This year's performers include:

Molly Durnin

The Time Pirates

David Tabaka

Don Colton

Each week menus change a bit but don't fret, we like to spice it up with a little variety!