A BBQ and Burger Tour of the Lowcountry

The month of May brings with it warmer weather and Memorial Day, which makes it the perfect month to be recognized as National Barbecue and Hamburger Month – and when it comes to celebrating food, the Lowcountry knows best. With the weather warming up, more people are outdoors, golf-carting across the islands or strolling downtown Charleston where the smell of local grills fill the air with the scent of mouthwatering ribs, wings, burgers and more.

The Lowcountry has a distinct style of barbecue that sets it apart not only from distant regions but from nearby areas as well. Here, it is common for pit-masters to cook up shoulders, hams or whole hogs and offer meals with South Carolina’s signature mustard-based barbecue sauce. While the region does have its own unmistakable barbecue style, locals and visitors alike can find traditional or upscale, chef-inspired options.

There is a multitude of options for barbecue lovers on the barrier islands. Those looking for variety can visit Home Team BBQ on Sullivan’s Island, where they will find a mixture of Eastern South Carolina style, Memphis style and Texas style barbecue.

“At Home Team, we have always taken the no boundaries and no rules approach,” said Chief Operating Partner and Pit-master, Aaron Siegel.

“When we first opened, there was a lot of rigidity to barbecue, and things were expected to be a certain way. We have always let creativity drive our menu items and daily specials.”

HomeTeam BBQ, Barbecue Tacos

Home Team’s menu features traditional smoked meats and barbecue sandwiches, as well as barbecue tacos and more. Siegel recommended pairing them with Home Team’s signature coleslaw or cucumber tomato salad with mint and red wine vinegar.

Those looking to go a bit further inland can find additional options such as Swig and Swine in West Ashley or Poogan’s Smokehouse and Lewis Barbecue on the Charleston Peninsula.

Poogan’s offers an assortment of traditional barbecue appetizers, including cast-iron cornbread; pimento cheese, affectionately titled Caviar of the South; and their smokehouse nachos. The Poogan’s menu also offers traditional smoked meats and sandwiches, along with savory sides such as potato salad, collard greens and smokehouse slaw. For its meal finale, Poogan’s offers a few tasty dessert options, including a triple chocolate brownie and banana pudding.

Swig and Swine's menu takes a more traditional approach, offering smoked meats by the pound, barbecue sandwiches, ribs, wings and more with its wide range of barbecue sauces, including its sweet red, Carolina mustard, vinegar, Alabama white and jalapeño sauces. The restaurant also features its signature pork rind nachos and classic Southern desserts such as chocolate bourbon pecan pie, cobbler coconut pie and chocolate cream pie.

ANDREW CEBULKA Lewis BBQ

Lewis Barbecue takes a more chef-inspired approach to Texas style barbecue while still providing the traditional basics such as smoked meats and sandwiches. Its unique set of sides includes green chile corn pudding, cowboy pinto beans and tangy coleslaw. Lewis Barbecue also ships meats around the country and offers special summertime packages.

While the Lowcountry air is inundated with the fragrance of delicious barbecue, there is no shortage of great burger options along the Carolina coast; there’s an array of eateries offering a wide range of delectable possibilities

Cabana Burgers & Shakes on Johns Island is a classic American take on the traditional burger joint, offering veggie burgers, brisket burgers, bison burgers, traditional burgers and more. Cabana Burgers also is famous for its milkshakes. Manager Fred Daker recommended the Cabana Burger or the Big Boy Burger with a salted caramel or key lime pie milkshake. Patrons also can enjoy a boozy shake by requesting an alcohol floater. Ensuring that they are both adult and family friendly, Cabana Burgers provides a children’s play area along with specialty kids’ menu choices such as the kids slider, a shark shake and a unicorn shake.

“Burgers are a true American food. People can’t go wrong with burgers, fries and shakes.” - Fred Draker, Manager at Cabana Burgers & Shakes

Bohemian Bull on James Island is another great option for celebrating National Burger Month. The menu offers a variety of options ranging from a traditional bacon cheeseburger to a truffle burger that features truffle mayonnaise, a fried onion ring, grilled baby portobello mushrooms and gouda cheese. Bohemian Bull also has a double patty smash burger, a bacon jam burger and more. Visitors can pair their burgers with traditional starters and sides such as onion rings, fries, fried okra and – or they can choose an out-of-the-box route with pickled jalapeno and pimento cheese deviled eggs topped with bacon and blackening spice.

The Sleeper, Poe's Tavern

Last but certainly not least on the burger tour of the islands is Poe’s Tavern on Sullivan’s Island. Poe’s is renowned for its burgers, all of which can also be ordered as chicken or vegetarian. All the burgers take their name from the writings of the restaurant’s namesake, Edgar Allan Poe, who was stationed on Sullivan’s during his time in the Army.

Poe’s General Manager, Cara Jenkins, recommended trying the Sleeper, which features roasted garlic, blue cheese and buffalo fried shrimp. She also likes The Pit and Pendulum, the restaurant’s top-selling burger, which includes applewood bacon and cheddar cheese. The Poe’s Tavern menu features11 burgers plus a special of the day, bringing the total to a whopping 12 opportunities to chow down on one of the Lowcoutry’s favorite meals.

“[For the burger of the day,] I’m really inspired by whichever cuisine I’m feeling that day,” said Keisha McCain, Poe’s prep manager.

“I love learning new foods, techniques and pairings. My favorite thing is to create a moment of nostalgia for someone.”

Pair a Poe’s burger with fries, chips and queso or other signature sides or appetizers and a cold drink from its full-service bar.

Whether on the islands or further inland, it’s obvious that the Lowcountry has no shortage of restaurants to help locals and visitors enjoy a unique and satisfying National BBQ and Burger Month.

