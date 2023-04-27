A Fresh Idea

Johns Island’s newest farmers market will open on the historic campus of St. John’s Episcopal Church just off Bohicket Road driving toward Wadmalaw.

The new market will run every Wednesday, April 19 until October 25, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. It will be a convenient stop for the surrounding communities of Johns Island, Wadmalaw, Kiawah and Seabrook.

Along with ample parking, the market will offer a number of vendors set up on the grove of the church campus. “While shopping the market, we hope guests will spend time enjoying the serenity and beauty of the church grounds or take time to stroll to the iconic Angel Oak tree located next door,” said Clark Cromwell, director of parish life.

“There is currently no midweek market option available for local farmers and craftspeople to sell their products directly to our sea island community,” he added. “We are hoping to fill that void and provide neighbors and visitors with a variety of fresh, locally grown produce and locally made wares.”

For more information about the market or to apply to become a vendor, visit stJohns1734.org, or call the church office at 843-974-559.