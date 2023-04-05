Town Of Seabrook Island's Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo Update

The Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo is back by popular demand!

The Town of Seabrook Island will host another Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo starting Wednesday May 31, 2023, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Town Hall. This year's event will take place on the following dates:​

May 31

June 14 & 28

July 12 & 26

August 9 & 23

​We will have food trucks, music, & more.

This year we will feature performances from Molly Durnin; Don Colton, The Time Pirates and David Tabaka.

​Overflow Parking will be at the Seabrook Island Real Estate Office located at: 1002 Landfall Way​Seabrook Island, SC 29455

SAVORY FOOD TRUCKS

DESSERT VENDORS