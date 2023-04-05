Town Of Seabrook Island's Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo Update

×
The Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo is back by popular demand!
The Town of Seabrook Island will host another Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo starting Wednesday May 31, 2023, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Town Hall. This year's event will take place on the following dates:
May 31
June 14 & 28
July 12 & 26
August 9 & 23
We will have food trucks, music, & more.
This year we will feature performances from Molly Durnin; Don Colton, The Time Pirates and David Tabaka.
Overflow Parking will be at the Seabrook Island Real Estate Office located at: 1002 Landfall WaySeabrook Island, SC 29455
SAVORY FOOD TRUCKS
- Braised & Glazed SC
- Krystyna's Authentic Polish Food LLC
- Co Hog
- Kees Kitchen
- Smash City Burgers
- And Lobster
- Sombrero Wok
- Area 51 Foods
- The Pita Stroller
- Victors Lab
- Taste of Berlin
- Lib's Diner
- Big Daddy's Loco
- Foxes Fried
DESSERT VENDORS