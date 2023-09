Chow Town is a relatively new event for The Town of Seabrook Island. After a second successful Summer of hosting this event, we have decided to expand a bit more to include some local artisanal vendors.

We welcome everyone to attend this September 20th from 5pm to 8pm.

Come out and enjoy some great food and music and get ready to relax and wind down after a long day! No need to cook, plenty of food will be available!

We hope to see you there!