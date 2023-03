The countdown is on to "CHOW TOWN"! We are excited that as of Monday, March 20, 2023, we are officially hitting Springtime! Birds are chirping, the trees are blooming, and animals are singing!

Everyone here at the Town Hall is gearing up for a great start to the summer months as we prepare for our 2nd Annual Chow Town food truck rodeo!

Be on the lookout for updates as we close in on the first day of the event on May 31st!