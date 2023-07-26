Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo

We cannot believe we are halfway through our Chow Town Rodeo! Can you?

Well, we have three events left including this evening's event with SDM Cafe, Foxes Fried, Big Daddy, The Wandering Taps, Libs Diner, Roxy Girl Treats, and Wich Cream.

Come out and beat the heat with a cold beverage, some cool treats and some delicious local food from some of the best food trucks in the area!

Bring a chair and maybe a small umbrella for shade and sit out to listen to music provided by Kevin Church!

We hope to see you soon!