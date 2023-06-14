× 1 of 11 Expand × 2 of 11 Expand × 3 of 11 Expand × 4 of 11 Expand Robin Ochoa × 5 of 11 Expand × 6 of 11 Expand × 7 of 11 Expand × 8 of 11 Expand × 9 of 11 Expand × 10 of 11 Expand Robin Ochoa × 11 of 11 Expand Prev Next

Are you ready for another CHOW TOWN?

We are!

Lot's of great food and beverage in store for you!

Molly Durnin is heading up our entertainment for the evening.

The Wandering Taps is bringing in an assortment of beer and wine you won't want to miss.

Co Hog, Sombrero Wok, Area 51 Foods, Roxy’s Shaved Ice, Wich Cream, and The Sugary Unicorn are coming with some scrumptious food and divine desserts!

Come on out! We can't wait to see you!

Please don't bring outside drinks or beverages, but please bring a chair and your cheer!