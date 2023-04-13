Foodie Finds: Discovering the Best Local Markets and Stores for Fresh, Delicious Eats

There are many phenomenal places to get food in Charleston, however, I have found some of my favorite dishes in the most unexpected places. During my time in Charleston, I have driven on the Maybank Highway, headed out to Kiawah or Seabrook Island, countless times. I lived on Seabrook Island for three months before I decided to explore the area, past Fresh Fields and Bohicket Marina. The local farm stands and farmers' markets on John’s Island are reinventing farm-to-table dining. They have made delicious, comfort food and healthy choices easy. They offer ready-to-eat meals and take ‘n bake options as well as many of the amenities a regular grocery store would. When you are on vacation, you should be able to enjoy every minute, including grocery shopping and meal preparation. We have compiled the following list of the best, local places to shop and eat!
Ambrose Family Farm: The farm that owns and operates: Stono Market and Tomato Shed Café, and offers award-winning dishes2349 Black Pond Ln, Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina 29487
Pete and Babs Ambrose began farming more than 50 years ago, the once small shrimp farm has ballooned into a successful, multifaceted family business. The Stono Market and Tomato Shed Cafe have offered farm-to-table cuisine since 1987. The Stono Market offers a wide variety of organic, locally crafted products, such as fruit preserves, BBQ sauces, pickles, relishes, etc. The indoor farmers market has an abundance of fresh produce; peaches, berries, zucchini, yellow squash, lemons, and limes, to name a few. The Tomato Shed Cafe is currently a women-owned business and cultivates a slow-paced, welcoming atmosphere. If you swing by, try the vegetable plate with tomato pie, squash casserole, green butter beans, and Marsh Hen Mill Grits. Arguably, the most popular dishes on their menu, the crab cake plate, and the Tomato Pie, have won awards. The Stono Market and Tomato Shed are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the gift shop and market are open the same days, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Blackbird Farms & Market: Local Products from Local Folks1808 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Nestled at the intersection of Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road stands Blackbird Market, a small, white building made of wood. The neighborhood market is at capacity with its stock of fresh produce, poultry, pork, beef, seafood, artisan goods, eggs, and insanely delicious dishes. In addition, the Blackbird Market offers a variety of locally brewed, specialty beers, coffee beans, olive oils, cocktails, and drink mixes.
The menu changes daily, each day there are new sandwiches, salads, seafood, and BBQ plates available for purchase. There are also several take ‘n bake family dinner options, the most famous is their South Carolina tomato pie. If you are in the mood for fresh seafood, try the Fried Shrimp & Oyster Plate, or if you are feeling more rustic,Rosebank Farms has been providing the local community of John’s Island with fresh produce, meats, seafood, and locally crafted goods for over 30 years.
The outdoor market is a ten-minute drive from the gates of Kiawah and Seabrook Island. The farm stand is known for its locally grown, hand-selected produce. Rosebank Farms helps provide the local community with more sustainable, healthy options when grocery shopping. The market offers Storey Farm Eggs, Clemson Blue Cheese, Marsh Hen Mills (formerly Geechie Boy) Grits, Rice, and Farro. They even sell freshly baked bread, cinnamon rolls, key lime pie, and tomato pie from Ashley Bakery.
Each week the market features a special dish, which is prepared with the freshest ingredients and produce. Dishes can range from a rainbow vegetable pasta salad to a ricotta cheese chocolate chip cake, generously sprinkled with confectioners' sugar. Their menu offers options for every kind of foodie, their kitchen offers fresh entrees, soups, dips, and cookies weekly. Whether you are visiting the islands for vacation or are a full-time resident, Rosebank Farms provides a truly unique shopping experience.
The Market also has a lovely dining area on the front porch, complete with picnic tables and ceiling fans. The market prides itself on only carrying local products from local folks. When you choose to shop locally you are making a positive impact on both the local environment and economy.
Legare Farms: From Wheels to Table, Keep Your Eyes Peeled for their Rolling Market2620 Hanscombe Point Rd, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Legare Farms is one of the oldest working farms in the nation, it was founded in 1725, by Soloman Legare, and has remained within the Legare family since. Legare Farms grows a multitude of vegetables and raises beef cattle, heritage hogs, and laying hens. The farm grows all its vegetables without chemicals or pesticides.
While you are driving around John’s Island keep your eye open for the Legare Farms’ Rolling Market, a refurbished school bus painted white. The Rolling Market currently offers fresh asparagus, squash, strawberries, pickles, baked goods, and other fresh produce and products. The location of the Rolling Market changes daily, be sure to check their social media to see where they are located.
Many of their products are also available online for purchase, and those who live locally can participate in a Community Supported Agriculture Program (CSA). CSA is a way for farmers to build relationships with their community and ensures a constant supply of organic, in-season produce each week. Each week, a member of the Legare family or staff will prepare a half bushel of produce, the current season’s crops you may receive in your weekly basket are collards, turnips, beets, arugula, eggs, tomatoes, and okra. Please see the website for further details. For those who live in the area and are interested in this program, Legare Farms also offers delivery for an additional fee.
Rosebank Farms: Your One-Stop-Shop for Artisanal Delights4368 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
