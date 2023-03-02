Meet Your New Coffee! Urban Alchemy Coffee Company Makes its Debut

× Expand Urban Alchemy Coffee

CHARLESTON, SC (March 1, 2023) - Urban Alchemy officially announced January 15, 2023, the launch of their new cold brew coffee company via Instagram.

Urban Alchemy cold brew features hand harvested, single origin, organic beans tended in small batches and precisely roasted before being brewed in a 34-degree cold steep with triple filtered water.

The company was born out of a desire for a canned cold brew that offered more cafe in its flavor, body, and effect. The Charleston-based cold brew company was founded by Andrew Miller and Rachael James. Miller, a local waterkeeper, understands on a scientific level the need for intentionally sourced ingredients while James, a mother of four, serial entrepreneur, and owner of the local rock shop Wild Alabaster, no doubt understands the need for caffeine and eye-popping design.

The result is an artfully crafted elixir, designed to elevate your coffee ritual. Urban Alchemy Coffee Company enters the market with their flagship brews, the “OG” Cold Brew and the “Nitro” Cold Brew. Suggested retail price of $5 for a single 12 ounce can or $20 per 4-pack. In addition to cans, Urban Alchemy cold brew is available in kegs for wholesale accounts. Urban Alchemy drops at select retailers and establishments, as well as online, beginning in March. “We welcome you to join us on this side of coffee, with a cold brew that is both potent and pure. One that pours like velvet, drinks like silk, and feels like magic,” invites Rachael James, co-founder.

Locations where Urban Alchemy is sold.

Order Online.

Inquire about wholesale accounts.

For more information, check out the website.