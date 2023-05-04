Mocktails: The Sober Side of Mixology

The world of mixology has undergone a significant transformation, with non-alcoholic beverages now taking center stage. Mocktail menus and drinks have opened up the possibility of enjoying a meticulously crafted adult beverage without the side effects of alcohol. A mocktail is a non-alcoholic drink designed to mimic the taste of a traditional cocktail. These delectable, non-alcoholic drink options appeal to a broader range of consumers, including pregnant women, individuals in recovery, members of religious groups, or anyone abstaining from alcohol for personal reasons.
The inspiration for this article stemmed from my close friend and former college roommate, Alexa Dermody. As she began to notice a connection between her improved mental health and reduced alcohol consumption, she gradually decreased her intake until finally deciding to eliminate alcohol from her life altogether. She has since experienced increased vitality and physical and mental strength. Alexa encourages others who are curious about this to make small lifestyle changes to start their journey. Regardless of one's stance on alcohol and drinking, mocktails are a delicious treat that can be enjoyed by all.
Buzzing with Flavor: Exploring Butcher & Bee's Mocktails1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Upon entering Butcher & Bee, you are welcomed by a charming waiting area adorned with lush greenery. As you walk through the archway into the main dining area, the host stand is situated to the left. Recently, my dear friend Alexa and I ventured to Butcher & Bee for the first time, and it was an unforgettable experience. We arrived on a busy Saturday evening at 8:30 pm without a reservation, but within ten minutes, the gracious host found us a cozy, velvet booth.
As a fan of mezcal, I couldn't resist ordering the Carolina Gold. This delightful drink, also available without liquor, is a blend of local honey lemonade, sparkling water, and a smoked sea salt rim. Butcher & Bee's mocktail menu, aptly named Buzz Free, features an array of equally delicious mocktails. Alexa opted for the Seasonal Gazoz, which features a refreshing combination of cucumber, melon, thai basil, mint, soda, and edible flowers. Additionally, the Green Bee Honey Soda is a fizzy blend of ginger, blueberry, and lemon rosemary that tantalizes the taste buds.
Mocktail Magic at Park & Grove: Fresh and Creative Drinks in a Cozy Atmosphere730 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
A block from the Wagner Terrace neighborhood is Park & Grove, formerly known as The Park Cafe. The atmosphere of Park & Grove is inviting and cozy, nevertheless a phenomenal fine dining experience. The Park & Grove drink menu features a variety of fresh and creative mocktails; B.A.R. None (beet, apple, and rosemary) for example. The Dahlia is a non-alcoholic spirit mocktail, made with Seedlip, melon, and cucumber. For those who enjoy a tangy drink, Park & Grove created the Rising Sun, which has a similar flavor profile to a tequila cocktail. The delightful drink is made of pineapple, ginger, turmeric, lime, and agave.
Sipping Spring at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co1505 King Street Suite #115, Charleston, South Carolina 29405
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. holds a special place in my heart as one of my favorite spots in Charleston. Not only is it family-friendly, but the outdoor patio is stunning, and the food is always delicious. One of the things I love most about this place is their impressive selection of mocktails.
The Earl Grey Hibiscus Mule is a standout mocktail that features classic elements of the original Moscow Mule recipe, such as ginger beer and lime, but with the added twist of Earl Grey tea (decaf) and hibiscus. The resulting drink is bright, flowery, and utterly delicious.
For those seeking a fizzy and refreshing option, the One Love Kombucha is a must-try. Currently, the Strawberry Basil kombucha is featured, making for a fun and invigorating drink that captures the essence of spring in Charleston.
Sipping on Southern Charm: Husk Restaurant's Mocktail Magic76 Queen Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Nestled in the heart of Charleston's historic district, Husk Restaurant takes great pride in serving only authentic Southern cuisine, using locally sourced ingredients, many of which are indigenous to South Carolina. The restaurant's menu is constantly evolving as the chefs and team receive new products from local producers daily.
Husk's Amendment XVIII Cocktails menu pays homage to the legal prohibition of alcohol, featuring a variety of tantalizing concoctions. The Spring Nectar, a delightful beverage made with Red-Lime shrub, coriander, cilantro, agave, and soda, is a popular choice among patrons. Another recommended favorite, the Bookworm, is a tangy mocktail with hibiscus, lime, and ginger that comes highly praised by my mocktail connoisseur friend, Alexa.
Sipping on the Skyline: Mocktails at The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits75 Wentworth St., Charleston, South Carolina 29401
On the 7th floor of the Restoration Hotel is the stunning dining area, bar, and patio of the Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits. The dining area is lit by sunlight during the day, streaming through the windows, and offers a panoramic view of downtown Charleston. Each window provides a different view of the historical architecture downtown.
On their menu is Slowburn Marg, mixed with grapefruit, jalapeno, lime, simple syrup orange, and Slowburni Bonbuz. The alcohol-free tequila alternative, flavored with blood orange and citrus spice, has a warm and bold flavor.
The No-Groni is a classic, made with Ritual Gin Alternative, Wilfreds Bitter Aperitif, and Rasasvada Rose Bergamot.
A lighter, refreshing mocktail, the Spritzless is mixed with Wilfred Bitter Aperitif, grapefruit, seltzer, and lemon bitters.
The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits Zero Proof is their carefully crafted mocktail menu, offering the flavor profiles of many popular cocktails, including a Negroni, Manhattan, Margarita, and Aperol Spritz by incorporating non-alcoholic spirits such as Kentucky 74, Ritual Gin Alternative, and Slowburn Bonbuz.
