Mocktails: The Sober Side of Mixology

The world of mixology has undergone a significant transformation, with non-alcoholic beverages now taking center stage. Mocktail menus and drinks have opened up the possibility of enjoying a meticulously crafted adult beverage without the side effects of alcohol. A mocktail is a non-alcoholic drink designed to mimic the taste of a traditional cocktail. These delectable, non-alcoholic drink options appeal to a broader range of consumers, including pregnant women, individuals in recovery, members of religious groups, or anyone abstaining from alcohol for personal reasons.

The inspiration for this article stemmed from my close friend and former college roommate, Alexa Dermody. As she began to notice a connection between her improved mental health and reduced alcohol consumption, she gradually decreased her intake until finally deciding to eliminate alcohol from her life altogether. She has since experienced increased vitality and physical and mental strength. Alexa encourages others who are curious about this to make small lifestyle changes to start their journey. Regardless of one's stance on alcohol and drinking, mocktails are a delicious treat that can be enjoyed by all.

