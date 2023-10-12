Mudhouse Specialty Coffee Roasters announces Benefit Latte Art Throwdown

On October 26, 2023 Mudhouse Specialty Coffee will be hosting a latte art throwdown at its Charleston location (375 King St. Charleston, SC 29401) with Balzac Brothers & Company. The competition is open to all local baristas and there is a $5 sign up fee. The winner will receive the entry pot and a gift package from Acaia Coffee Brewing Systems. Second and third place winners will receive gifts from Brewista Coffee Equipment and Chemex respectively. Sign ups begin at 6:30 PM with the competition beginning at 7:00 PM.

Throughout the competition there will be a public raffle with 100% of the proceeds benefiting One80 Place. Raffle items include contributions from Hario, Candlefish, Images Art Gallery, Tijon, Earth Fare, Bistronomy by Nico, Point Break Coffee & Drive Thru, Bodum Coffee, and Brewista

The competition is free for the public to watch and will be live-streamed on the Mudhouse social media channels.

If you have questions about participation please email areamgr@mudhouse.com.

ABOUT MUDHOUSE SPECIALTY COFFEE ROASTERS

Starting from a coffee cart over 30 years ago, Mudhouse Specialty Coffee Roasters has grown into a multi-cafe business with an award-winning roastery and experimental coffee farm in Volcan Baru, Panama. Winner of Roast Magazine’s Micro Roaster of the Year, multiple Good Food Awards, and a triple medalist in the Golden Bean 2023—Mudhouse is founded on the pledge to source coffees that are of exceptional quality and are grown in a socially responsible and ecologically sustainable manner. Mudhouse fosters direct trade relationships with dedicated farmers and producers around the world and builds relationships of trust and understanding with their importers. They are based in Charlottesville, VA and opened their Charleston location in 2023.

ABOUT BALZAC BROTHER AND COMPANY

Balzac Brothers is a small, independent, 4th generation family owned and operated green coffee importer. They have cultivated relationships with their producing partners for over a century and can leverage their wide range of direct origin connections to provide truly sustainable, responsible, and traceable value to customers all around North America.

ABOUT ONE80 PLACE

One80 Place provides temporary, transitional, and permanent housing and supportive services to homeless men, women, Veterans, and families. They are the largest provider of supportive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in South Carolina and operate in 20 counties. One80 Place programming includes counseling and case management, community kitchen and food rescues, a health clinic, legal services, employment and educational services, veterans services, eviction prevention programs, and housing assistance. All of these are integrated to help folks return to self-sufficiency.

One80 Place’s original shelter opened in 1984, and they are presently located at 35 Walnut St. In the future they plan to have a location at 573 Meeting Street which will house 70 units of affordable housing, new family shelter, and One80 eats.