The Holy City’s Hidden Brunch Gems

It is well known that Charleston has a way with food, and brunch is no exception. Everyone knows a few of the city’s favorites including Toast, Miller’s All Day, Daps and many others. However, there are a few hidden brunch gems across the Lowcountry that more than deserve their moment in the spotlight.

Starting along the barrier islands one can find a collection of brunch options that are sure to satisfy that morning hunger. One prime brunch option in John’s Island is Kiss Cafe. Their chef-inspired, simple but delicious breakfast and brunch items are cooked fresh to order in their creative open kitchen.

“We are a small family-owned business that puts a lot of love into our business,” said Leslie Mastranunzio, Owner and Chief Cheerleader of Kiss Cafe. “Myself and my husband, the Executive Chef and Co-owner are here most days to greet all our customers. Our commitment to providing the best customer experience is so important to us and our staff. Our use of the highest-quality ingredients, locally sourced when available, sets us apart from the rest, ensuring that every dish we serve is bursting with flavor and love.”

From the menu, Mastranunzio recommends trying the Hash it Out, which features their eight-day, house-brined corned beef seared on the chargrill, onions, herb potatoes, mustard crema and local Johns Island eggs from Storey Farms.

She also recommends their Open-Faced Reuben sandwich, which highlights that same, mouthwatering corned beef and their New Yorker with its simple, two fresh eggs cooked your way, thick apple smoked bacon and American cheese on a hard roll.

“We also have daily specials,” added Mastranunzio. “Every dish is made fresh to order.”

“We recommend pairing any of our menu items with our local Charleston Roaster King Bean Coffee or Charleston Tea Plantation Teas,” said Mastranunzio. “We also serve specialty mimosas which include a couple flavors like Strawberry Basil and Blueberry Lavender. Additionally, we carry a large variety of seasonal and local beers and a large wine selection.”

As Kiss Cafe continues to grow and evolve, they are determined to remain dedicated to their core values of quality, freshness and innovation.

“We are excited to announce that we are expanding our business to provide even more seating options and are adding house-made New York style bagels to our menu, made from scratch every morning,” Concluded Mastranunzio.

Visitors can enjoy all of Kiss Cafe’s tasty menu items Tuesdays through Fridays from 9am to 3pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 3pm.

For those looking to remain along the islands, there are a handful of other hidden brunch gems to keep an eye out for. Consider taking a step back in time by enjoying brunch at The Hemingway, an artisanal cafe also located on Johns Island. Enjoy a variety of house-made breakfast sandwiches including sausage, egg and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese; and more. Take a less traditional approach and try their smoked duck sandwich which features slow smoked duck, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, lemon, olive oil and salt and pepper all on freshly baked sourdough. For lighter options, opt for a toast or pastry and do not miss out on their hot and cold coffee options. The Hemingway is open daily from 7am to 2pm.

Moving away from Johns Island and over to Folly Beach, consider stopping by Lost Dog Cafe for a weekend brunch. Lost Dog Cafe offers fresh baked muffins, bagels and cinnamon rolls along with breakfast burritos, shrimp and grits, pancakes, biscuits and more. They offer a multitude of coffee options to “wet your whistle” and also have mimosas, bloody marys and more.

For those looking for options a bit further inland, consider visiting Five Loaves Cafe in Mount Pleasant. Their crowd favorite is their chicken and waffles, featuring buttermilk, brown-butter waffles topped with pan fried chicken, bourbon-pecan maple syrup, and spiced butter.

Another Five Loaves favorite is their Southern Benny which is a seafood inspired benedict including english muffins topped with crab cake, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, old bay hollandaise, and poached eggs.

When it comes to drinks, of course they have a multitude of options.

“We'd recommend our Summer Spritz, which is a fun, refreshing play on your typical Aperol Spritz,” said Julia Maha, Marketing Director. “It's composed of Aperol, Prosecco, Limoncello, muddled strawberries, lemon juice, and soda water. Another brunch favorite that you can't go wrong with is our Five Loaves Classic Espresso Martini!”

Five Loaves recently celebrated their 20th anniversary and continues to source out the highest quality ingredients that reflect a greener philosophy. The restaurant caters to a variety of dietary restrictions and lifestyles and has been voted best restaurant for vegetarian and gluten free options.

Visitors are also welcome to and encouraged to explore non-brunch options on the menu, including their award-winning salads, sandwiches and soups.

Five Loaves serves brunch on Sundays in Mt. Pleasant from 10am to 3pm.

Another brunch option in Mt. Pleasant to consider is Community Table. Order options to share for the table like their Citrus Saison Mussels, Monkey Bread and Biscuits and Gravy or go straight for an entree like their Steak and Eggs, Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes or their Breakfast BLT.

Community Table serves brunch Saturdays from 11am to 3pm and Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

Finally, in the Mt. Pleasant area, don’t miss out on The Mustard Seed. The Mustard Seed serves a Sunday brunch where visitors can enjoy menu items such as Buttermilk White Lily Biscuits with sorghum butter and strawberry jam, Brioche French Toast, a variety of egg dishes and handheld sandwiches. Brunch-goers at The Mustard Seed can get boozy with their brunch cocktails including their Mustard Seed Blood, Mimosas or a Breakfast Shot featuring Jameson and Butterscotch Schnapps with an orange juice chaser.

Looking to be in the downtown area or on the Charleston Peninsula? When it comes to brunch, look no further than Slightly North of Broad (SNOB). Enjoy starters like their signature Charleston Cream of Crab Soup, Steamed Local Clams, or a Charcuterie Plate. Moving on to mains, opt for the Storey Farms Eggs Benedict, Grilled Salmon Salad or their Brasstown Beef Double Cheeseburger. While dining, don’t forget to check out their extensive list of cocktails, beer and wine.

Last but certainly not least, another great brunch location on the peninsula is High Cotton. Start with a specialty High Cotton Cinnamon Roll or Rhode Island Fried Calamari. Then, delight in Crab Cakes Benedict, a Farmer’s Market Omelet, or their Brunch Burger. For those oyster lovers, High Cotton also offers brunch oysters on the half shell and broiled oysters.

From the barrier islands to the inner peninsula, Charleston offers no shortage of brilliant brunches. From cafes and diners to full on chef-inspired restaurants there should be no difficulty in incorporating a few of these gems into even the most established weekly brunch rotations with their mouthwatering menus.

