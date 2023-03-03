The Ocean Room Earns 5-Star Rating From Forbes Travel Guide

× Expand The Ocean Room at The Sanctuary

For the first time in its nearly 20-year history, The Ocean Room, Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s premier steakhouse, has earned the Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. In doing so, it joins The Sanctuary and The Spa at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in being recognized by the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality. This marks the 15th consecutive year the luxury hotel and spa have earned the coveted distinction.

“We could not be more honored than to have The Ocean Room join The Sanctuary hotel and spa among the proud ranks of Five-Star honorees,” said The Sanctuary General Manager Bill Lacey. “I want to recognize the chefs and the entire front-of-house for their pursuit of culinary excellence that has resulted in this recognition. Being awarded Five Stars is a testimony to the tireless pursuit of excellence by everyone in the restaurant and throughout the hotel.”

The Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

To learn more about The Sanctuary Hotel and Spa at Kiawah Island Golf resort, visit kiawahresort.com. To view the full Star Ratings for 2023 and learn more about how Forbes Travel Guide determines its Star Ratings, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Bryan Hunter is the director of public relations at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort.