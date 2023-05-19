The Roadmap to Holy City Raw Bars

ANDREW CEBULKA

Charleston is quite well-known for its food scene, and with it being located along the Eastern seaboard, one of the city’s largest draws when it comes to food is the city’s raw bars, a type of restaurant that serves oysters, clams, scallops, muscles and more bundled inside of a larger restaurant where live shellfish are shucked and served fresh. The Holy City is no stranger to raw bars, with many of them nestled throughout the downtown area and along the barrier islands.

Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

One of the top spots for fresh oysters and other raw bar options in the downtown Charleston area is Amen Street Fish and Raw Bar.

“We carry pretty much the best options out of all oyster categories, sourcing them fresh daily and locally from Prince Edward Island, New England, and Virginia,” said Amen Street Chef Manuel Dollwet. “Our oysters are shucked right in front of our guests and served immediately.”

Dollwet recommends pairing anything from the raw bar with white wine and cava, specifically, their Vinho Verde, Sauvignon Blanc or Picpoul. Those looking for options outside of the raw bar menu can opt for the chef’s recommendations of their shrimp and grits, paired with their Broadside Chardonnay or Whitehaven Sauvingnon Blanc; their lobster ravioli, paired with their Piper Sonoma Blanc de Blancs; or their blackened mahi mahi, paired with their Nik Weis Mosel Urban Riesling which is light and sweet and helps to balance the spices from the dish.

Other raw bar spots around the downtown area include 167 Raw Bar, Pearlz Oyster Bar, The Darling Oyster Bar and Hank’s Seafood.

For raw bar-goers looking to stay along the barrier islands, visit The Longboard on Sullivans Island. The Longboard is an “island-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar” which offers raw bar favorites, fresh seafood, craft cocktails and a weekend brunch. Another option along the islands is Coda del Pesce in Isle of Palms, an Italian seafood restaurant that offers patio seating and scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The restaurant features raw bar items along with housemade pasta and seafood dishes

For those looking for raw options somewhere in the middle, try out NICO, a raw bar offering a modern and lively French-style approach to oysters located along Shem Creek.

I can’t help but say me and my team make a huge difference at our raw bar. Most people would say we have the largest oyster list in the Carolinas, which is impressive. We pair that with experience and knowledge about oysters rarely seen at other places. When I’m not competing in a shucking contest, I travel around the world to visit farms and farmers. I also attend oyster symposiums and bring that connection and knowledge to NICO. I am very proud and lucky to have the amazingly skilled shuckers behind me to help bring [experience and quality] to our guests.” -Isabella Mcbath, NICO's 'shucker queen'

Macbeth likes to think out-of-the-box and take the non-traditional approach to suggesting pairings at NICO.

“Everyone will say if you are having oysters, drink champagne,” said Macbeth. “This is a very traditional idea and for good reason, but I like to abdicate for a more open and fun approach to oyster pairings. I always encourage people to try different beers if they are beer lovers or different wines and spirits, depending on preference.”

Gin and scotch are both great liquors to pair with oysters,” added Machbeth. “I also really enjoy the gin and champagne cocktail, a French 75, with oysters, but for those scotch drinkers or those more adventurous, after eating raw oysters I recommend trying a shot of scotch in the shell with the leftover oyster liquor. IT is life changing.”

At NICO, Macbeth suggests pairing their rich and fatty salmon tartare with something savory and salty, like the Holy City Brewery French Saison style, Madam Basil, a new addition to their beer list.



“Saisons fruit and spice flavors always work well for fatty fish,” said Macbeth.” “And the basil saison does not miss a beat.” She also recommends their steak tartare.

“Traditionally, people would pair red wine with steak, but remember, I'm not that traditional with pairings,” continued Macbeth. “This is a raw steak which gives off wonderful rich, savory, and even sour notes. My favorite red wine is Châteauneuf-du-Pape so for this pairing I'm actually going to take a white Chateauneuf because the white version is able to be aged longer than most French white wines and has a lower alcohol content. It opens up a beautiful pairing of star anise, fresh citrus, and quince aromas which compliment the rich and savory steak.”

With so many raw bar options available in the city, here are recommendations on how to select the best oysters:

Macbeth states that it is very important to eat oysters where you can see oyster shuckers actually doing the work. She goes on to add that being able to observe how they operate and ask questions about the oysters is a great first step in getting the best oysters. Surprisingly, oysters, even from the same farm and location, can change flavor seasonally.

“My personal favorite time to eat oysters is between September and November,” said Macbeth. While getting conversational with a shucker, raw bar-goers are more likely to learn where their oysters are sourced.

Here are a few tips on how to anticipate flavor, brine and texture based on where oysters are sourced:

“Learning what oysters species are grown in or are native to areas is a big first step. Think of oysters like wine,” said Macbeth. “We know that oysters take on the flavors of their environment [...], much like Merlot changes based on where in the world it is grown.”

“In South Carolina and Maryland the native species is the Crassostrea Virginica or Eastern Oyster,” added Macbeth. “This species is the only species farmed in those waters. One major thing people notice about the oysters from these locations is the salinity level of them. The South Carolina oyster is very high in ocean brine, whereas the Maryland oyster is very creamy, sweet, and almost has a [hint of sea breeze.]”

ANDREW CEBULKA NICO

Chef Dollwet, of Amen Street, added that Atlantic, or East Coast, oysters are on the smaller side and have a significant brininess, with a taste of the fresh seas. He also stated that those further up the coast will be saltier, while those in the brackish Chesapeake Bay area have a more balanced, salty and sweet profile.

“Pacific , or West Coast, oysters are a totally different species,” said Dollwet. “They will be a bit sweeter, with hints of cucumber or melon, and sometimes a heavy vegetable seaweed flavor. Finally, Gulf Oysters are the largest and are influenced by the freshwater infusion of the Mississippi River. They are larger, meatier, and are less salty than oysters pulled straight out of the ocean but can taste muddy.”

Whether looking for more traditional options or excited to experiment with a variety of pairing, raw bar newbies and enthusiasts alike will find that there is certainly no shortage of options and experienced and knowledgeable shuckers and chefs throughout the Holy City.

