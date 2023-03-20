Welcome Atlyss Food Co., the Most Sustainable Meal Delivery Service on the Market

When it comes to great food, Charleston knows best. The Holy City has repeatedly been ranked as one of the best places to eat in the country and boasts over 4,000 restaurants. But great food doesn’t just come from restaurants these days. Jennifer Gaddy, former chef at restaurants Zero George & Maison, established Atlyss Food Co. to offer sustainable, delicious meals from the comfort of your home. A locally sourced, chef inspired company, Atlyss offers high-quality meals delivered to your door, right here in the heart of the Lowcountry.

Atlyss Food Co. began August 1st, 2019. At the time, Gaddy was cheffing at Maison and nannying. Throughout her experience as a chef, both in restaurants and on yachts, Gaddy witnessed so much waste in the food industry. She also recognized the need for easy, nutrient-dense, restaurant caliber meals for busy individuals and families, and this combination sparked the idea of Atlyss. Today, Atlyss is a team of six with a mission to be the most sustainable meal delivery service on the market.

Atlyss prides itself on sourcing high-quality ingredients from local farms in the Lowcountry region. The company's focus on using locally grown produce and regeneratively farmed meats allows them to offer fresh and flavorful options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Atlyss also uses 100% compostable packaging to reduce waste and lessen their environmental impact. They partner with CompostNow so customers can compost their scraps and packaging each week.

Whether you're in the mood for classic Lowcountry dishes or something worldly with a healthy twist, Atlyss has something to offer. Customers can choose from a variety of options, including vegan and gluten-free dishes. Each meal is expertly prepared using seasonal ingredients by their team of chefs. They offer single portions, family sized meals, and even pantry products like local eggs or kombucha.

Atlyss Food Co. is dedicated to providing exceptional service, with a focus on prompt and careful delivery. Their commitment to quality and sustainability has already gained them a loyal following among locals and visitors alike.

Overall, Atlyss Food Co. offers a unique and savory dining experience that showcases the best of the Lowcountry's seasonal produce, sustainably raised meat, and artisanal products. Atlyss is the pioneer of meal delivery in Charleston and is a great option for those seeking to take some stress off of their plate and put delicious food on it. Whether you're a busy professional or a foodie looking for your next culinary adventure, Atlyss is definitely worth a try.