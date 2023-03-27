Your Easter won’t be complete without brunch at one of these local spots

Whether it’s before the egg hunts and Easter baskets or after church service, no Easter Sunday is complete without a wholesome, family-friendly brunch, and these five local restaurants will leave your taste buds wanting more. Below are the best Easter Eats on and around the Islands.
Blu Oyster - For the breakfast cocktail lover1804 Crowne Commons Way, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Blu Oyster is well-known for their team’s creative incorporation of raw and local ingredients into classic Lowcountry cuisine. The fish, sushi, and prime meats on their menu are sourced from local farmers and fishers. Their brunch menu features Steak & Eggs, Crab Omelet, and Chicken and Waffles, just to highlight a few. The mixologists at Blu Oyster have carefully created a signature Brunch Cocktail Menu. Ranging from a Blackberry Lavender Mimosa to a JI FOG, which artfully combines smoked tequila, pineapple liqueur, jalapeno, salted pineapple, and a tajin rim. Needless to say, there are a variety of unique, one-of-a-kind cocktails to pair with your Easter Brunch.
Hege's Restaurant - For those who desire an elevated experience close to home275 Gardners Circle, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
This popular spot in Freshfields Village is offering a special three-course, Classic International Easter Brunch. Hege’s Easter Menu features du jour menu items such as Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon Wrapped Scallops, Hege’s Lobster Benedict, and Roast Rack of Lamb. They are also offering a kid's menu (available upon request) for any parents that may be worried about picky eaters! Located 15 minutes from Kiawah and Seabrook Island, Hege’s is a great brunch option for those who want to get off the Islands without going far.
Details: Easter Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Cost: $78
Sunrise Bistro - for those with a more flexible Easter schedule1797 Main Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Combine warm, inviting restaurant staff with classic comfort food and you get a truly idyllic Easter Brunch atmosphere at Sunrise Bistro. This restaurant has a very diverse breakfast menu, ranging from classic breakfast staples like JI French Toast to more complex items like the Basil Bacon Grilly Cheese. As you walk in, you are greeted by a self-service coffee bar with a variety of coffee flavors and toppings. This is the perfect Easter Brunch or lunch spot for those who prefer a more flexible Easter schedule.
The Sanctuary at Kiawah Resort - for those who want to eat their eggs with a luxury oceanfront view.1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
The world-famous Sanctuary Hotel is hosting its annual Easter Buffet in the Grand Oaks Ballroom. The buffet will include a variety of chef-attended cooking stations, as well as a Spring -inspired dining menu, including pastries and confections prepared by their culinary team. The Sanctuary offers a Children’s Easter Buffet next door to the ballroom; there will be games, arts and crafts, a special children’s menu, and a visit from Hop.
Details: Reservations required
Cost: Adults: $165, Children (4-12): $85
Contact: Easter Buffet The Sanctuary
West Beach Conference Center - for those with young kids hoping to meet the Easter bunny2 Shipwatch Road, South Carolina 29455
As you pull up to the West Beach Conference Center, Kiawah Island’s newest development, you are enveloped by the beautiful landscape and architecture. This Easter, the West Beach Conference Center is hosting an elegant and family-friendly buffet. It will be prepared by their Executive Banquet Chef, Jef Cali. There are over 40 different dishes featured on the Easter Buffet menu. Parents are able to relax and let their kids eat in the children's Easter room (ages 4-12), where they have a special children’s buffet, Easter Crafts and a special visit from the Easter bunny. If you are hoping for a scenic and peaceful Easter day with the kids, the West Beach Conference Center is the perfect spot to RSVP to!
Details: Seating: 10 a.m. & 12 p.m
Tickets must be purchased by April 5th, Reservations required.
Cost: Adults: $122, Children (Ages 4-12): $62
Please Call: 843.768.2997
