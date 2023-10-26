× 1 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 2 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 3 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 4 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 5 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 6 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 7 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 8 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 9 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett × 10 of 10 Expand Austin Bennett Prev Next

The Town of Kiawah Island would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, vendors, musicians, and Town staff for coming together to make this celebration an unforgettable milestone. The 35th Anniversary celebration, held on September 8, was an exceptional event that brought our community together in a joyous and remarkable fashion. The day was marked by camaraderie, live music, and the incredible support from all who participated.

As we reflect on the 35th Anniversary of the Town of Kiawah Island, we are reminded of the strength and unity of our community, and we thank each and every one of you for your invaluable contributions.

We look forward to the future with enthusiasm, knowing that the spirit of community and togetherness is alive and well on Kiawah Island.