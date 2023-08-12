Charleston Musicians Join Forces to Support Lowcountry Conservation

× Expand Lowcountry Summer Sendoff (16:9 Graphic) - 1

Charleston has always been a city that rocks. Its majestic landscapes and waterways have inspired countless generations of Lowcountry musicians. But the delicate ecological balance in the region is under increasing threat from rapid urbanization, coastal development and climate change. The urgency to conserve land has never been more critical.

On August 26, a group of passionate Charleston music scene veterans is coming together to advocate for land conservation and raise funds for safeguarding cherished Lowcountry landscapes. The musicians have partnered with Lowcountry Land Trust and Holy City Brewing to organize a benefit concert that will raise money for permanent land conservation efforts.

The “Lowcountry Summer Sendoff” concert will take place at the marsh-front Porter Room at Holy City Brewing, August 26, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. The concert is family-friendly, and all ages are welcome to come show their support for Lowcountry land conservation.

Popular food truck Blue Pearl Caviar will be on-site, and a private bar within the venue will also be available for guests to purchase drinks. Holy City Brewing is reviving its Angel Oak Pale Ale for the event and donating one dollar from every drink sold to Lowcountry Land Trust. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase and can be used toward various prizes. Tickets are $20, and advance purchases are recommended. Purchase tickets here.

The lineup

Speed of Sound

The Lowcountry Summer Sendoff will feature notable musicians from Charleston’s rich rock ‘n’ roll history, including members of Madam Adam, The Working Title, Shinedown, Quench, Plane Jane, Groovy Cools and Grayman, among others.

Alan Price is a local Charleston-based solo artist who spent previous years playing guitar and touring with multi-platinum rock band, Shinedown, Madam Adam and Quench. He recently introduced his soulful new band, Alan Price & the Modern Day, with Will Turpin of Collective Soul. @mralanprice on Instagram.

Cult Rock Revival features former members of Madam Adam and The Working Title, two area bands that found national success in the 00's – 10's. The group will crank out hits from Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Dick Dale, The Sonics, The Clash, The Police and more. If Quentin Tarantino started a covers band, this would be it.

Speed of Sound is a high-energy rock 'n' roll band with a focus on vocal harmonies and good vibes that features members of regional favorites Plane Jane, Groovy Cools and Grayman. SOS performs original songs plus covers by The Strokes, REM, Blondie, Cage the Elephant, Kings of Leon, The Police, The Pretenders, Tom Petty and many more.

Founded in 1986, Lowcountry Land Trust partners with landowners and community organizations to permanently protect and nurture land throughout coastal South Carolina. Lowcountry Land Trust holds conservation easements on over 150,000 acres across 17 counties in coastal South Carolina and manages community-centered places such as the Angel Oak Preserve. More information about Lowcountry Land Trust is available at www.lowcountrylandtrust.org.

Lowcountry Summer Sendoff

What: Benefit concert for the Lowcountry Land Trust

Where: Holy City Brewing at The Porter Room

When: August 26, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Why: Charleston musicians raising funds for Lowcountry land conservation

Tickets: $20 Purchase tickets here