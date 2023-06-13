Experience Juneteenth Family Festival in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina holds immense significance in our nation's history, particularly in relation to the Civil War. Understanding the role of slavery in Charleston's development is crucial to comprehending its historical context. The region known as the Lowcountry has a rich heritage of black culture, with the Gullah Geechee culture tracing its roots back to the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The wealth of colonial Charleston can be attributed to an economy built upon slavery and bondage, with slave labor being instrumental in constructing much of the physical city and generating the wealth necessary for its projects.

For over 350 years, Gadsden's Wharf stood as one of the largest slave ports in the United States. It is estimated that 40% of all enslaved Africans arrived in the United States through this Charleston port. On January 1st, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, legally declaring that all individuals held as slaves in the United States "are, and henceforth shall be free." However, the United States lacked the manpower to enforce these executive orders within Confederate territories. It was not until February of 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, that enslaved people in Charleston, SC gained their freedom. Confederate forces began evacuating Charleston on February 15th, and by the early hours of February 18th, Union soldiers had entered the city. This day became known as Febteenth, a holiday commemorating the abolishment of slavery in Charleston and the emancipation of its people.

The annual celebration of the emancipation of enslaved people, known as "Juneteenth," is observed on June 19th. This date marks the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas regained their freedom. Juneteenth is celebrated in various parts of the United States and was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. It is the oldest known tradition honoring the abolition of slavery in the United States.

To honor Juneteenth in Charleston, the city is organizing its third annual Juneteenth week. The highlight of this event is the third annual Juneteenth Family Festival, taking place on Saturday, June 17th, from 3 pm to 10 pm. The festival will be held at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and is open to the public. While the events commence at 3 pm, attendees are welcome to arrive at 2 pm. The festival is hosted by Passion Project Initiative, an organization dedicated to fostering social change and empowering the community through education and engagement.

The Juneteenth Family Festival offers a diverse range of activities throughout the day, including African dance, storytelling, theater performances, cultural food, and educational activities related to the history of Juneteenth. Non-profit organizations, local community service vendors, and representatives from Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will also be present. Admission to the event and parking are free, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Tickets can be reserved through the Juneteenth Family Fest Charleston website. It is anticipated that approximately 10,000 people will be in attendance. An itinerary of the day's schedule is available online, allowing attendees to plan their visit accordingly. Whether you can spare an hour or spend the entire seven hours, make sure to explore all the available events. This presents an excellent opportunity to deepen your understanding of slavery in the United States and gather new insights to enrich conversations with others.