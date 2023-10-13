A Conversation About Travel Photography

× Expand J. Kevin Foltz

For members of the Seabrook Island Photography Club, the evening of October 19 will feature a conversation with photographer J. Kevin Foltz about his experiences as an assignment photographer in the world of travel photography — including an emphasis on his recent work in Mexico and Japan.

The conversation will address different approaches to image-making on the road and how to be ready for encountering unexpected visual treasures. The conversation will also touch on culinary photography, which is one of Kevin’s travel specialties.

Kevin is a wanderer. Raised in the Carolinas, he has been a working photographer for 35 years. Kevin has owned commercial photography studios in Nashville, Tennessee; Lima, Peru; and Miami Florida. In the commercial realm of photography, he has worked with clients ranging from Western Union to Coca-Cola.

After closing his studio in Lima, Kevin moved to Miami, where he was awarded two consecutive three-year residencies at Oolite Arts, formerly ArtCenter South Florida. He was also awarded the Florida Arts Consortium Artist Grant. When living in Miami, he changed career paths to become a full-time travel and destination photographer, working with various airlines and countries hotel and visitor’s guides.

Kevin is currently a resident artist at Redux Contemporary Art Center on King Street in downtown Charleston and continues to work closely with clients in the travel and restaurant industries.

For more info, email seabrookphotographyclub22@gmail.com. The event is free for club members; otherwise, a $10 donation is requested.