Cynthia Reddersen has had a lifelong interest in art.

As a young child, she drew hundreds of horses and continued her art journey taking figure drawing classes as a young teen. She painted watercolors as mementos for herself and her family members, depicting the places where they vacationed. She has worked in oils and acrylics as well.

In her busy life as a webmaster and then as a communications manager for several companies in Virginia and in Washington D.C., she created one internal website, managed another, ran conferences and created conference materials and newsletters. Fortunately, some of these jobs provided her the liberty to dabble in artistic creations.

In 2015, Cynthia and Bob bought their Seabrook villa.

And in the past few years, because of the pandemic, much time was spent at Seabrook where she found her greatest inspiration for her art and turned a sometime hobby into something more. She loves to paint landscapes and waterscapes. Clouds are also a particular interest. She has also done several paintings of birds and horses.

Cynthia belongs to the Seabrook Island Art Guild on Seabrook Island and also the Fairfax Art Guild in Fairfax City, Virginia, where she participates in a guild gallery and various shows.

A reception will be held for Cynthia on Thursday, October 5, 4:30-6:00 p.m. at The Lake House.