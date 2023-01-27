Spoleto Announces Full 47th season Program

More than 100 events showcase innovative, emerging artists alongside distinguished luminaries.

May 26-June 11 in Charleston, South Carolina

Tickets on sale today, beginning at 10:00am EST; spoletousa.org or 843.579.3100

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

A memorial concert and benefit in honor of Spoleto’s late Director of Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall (1965–2022)

and benefit in honor of Spoleto’s late Director of Chamber Music (1965–2022) Samuel Barber and Gian Carlo Menotti’s psychological opera Vanessa returns to Spoleto after 45 years, directed by Rodula Gaitanou and starring Nicole Heaston

psychological opera returns to Spoleto after 45 years, directed by and starring Tony Award winner Denis O’Hare performs a one-man tour de force in An Iliad , based on Homer’s epic poem

performs a one-man tour de force in , based on Homer’s epic poem Three-concert Orchestra showcase features guest conductors Mei-Ann Chen and Jonathon Heyward , and the US premiere of Philip Glass’s Symphony No. 14, under the baton of John Kennedy

and , and the under the baton of Distinguished jazz icons Henry Threadgill and Abdullah Ibrahim as well as next-generation talent Immanuel Wilkins and Courtney Bryan , in five-concert residencies

and as well as next-generation talent and , in five-concert residencies Charleston’s Quentin Baxter takes centerstage with his quintet, plus artistic homecomings for conductor Jonathon Heyward and pianist Micah McLaurin

takes centerstage with his quintet, plus artistic homecomings for conductor Jonathon Heyward and Grammy-winning bluegrass trio Nickel Creek — Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins —perform two nights

— —perform two nights US premieres of Out of Chaos from Australian physical theater troupe Gravity & Other Myths and The Book of Life , a theater production by Odile Gakire Katese with Ignoma Nshya , the first female drumming ensemble of Rwanda

of Out of Chaos from Australian physical theater troupe and , a theater production by , the first female drumming ensemble of Rwanda Tap choreographer Ayodele Casel as well as the Scottish Ballet offer riveting new works, plus South African choreographer Dada Masilo’s The Sacrifice

as well as the offer riveting new works, plus South African choreographer The Wells Fargo Festival Finale at Firefly Distillery, featuring Tank and the Bangas

January 27, 2023 (Charleston, SC) — Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Mena Mark Hanna today announced programming for the 47th season of America’s premier performing arts festival, taking place May 26 to June 11, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina. This 17-day celebration of international arts and culture features more than 100 events in venues throughout the city. Tickets, starting at $25, are available for purchase today, January 27, at 10:00am EST, online at spoletousa.org or by calling 843.579.3100.

Marking Hanna’s sophomore Festival, the 2023 season underscores the unique essence of Spoleto Festival USA: an innovative, multidisciplinary performing arts festival. “Spoleto has a rich legacy of drawing multihyphenates—artists who are boundless inventors, eager to explore new expressions through collaboration and experimentation,” says Hanna. “This season exemplifies reinvention. As the Festival hones its singular position in the arts and culture landscape, the works produced and presented here electrify the status quo, defying both convention and classification.”

Each spring, Spoleto transforms Charleston into a global epicenter for the performing arts, this season drawing artists and companies from more than 10 countries. “Charleston is a port city—a collision of different cultures,” continues Hanna. “Spoleto epitomizes this idea, yet also adds to it a dynamism of artistic endeavors that are at once timely and universal. Works reinvent age-old stories for this time and place—from a South African choreographer’s redux of The Rite of Spring to an American actor’s vivid adaptation of Homer’s Iliad.”

