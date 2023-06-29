Art For Art's Sake

× 1 of 3 Expand The artwork of Sandy Scott. × 2 of 3 Expand Most of Sandy Scott's artistic inspiration comes from the Lowcountry. × 3 of 3 Expand Sandy Scott Prev Next

The Seabrook Island Artist Guild selected Sandy Scott as July’s Artist of the Month.

Scott grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and now is a resident of Seabrook. Her earliest memories of creating art are from her childhood, when often she would sit and draw while watching her grandmother paint. Although her grandmother always declared that she was gifted at drawing, young Sandy took this compliment with a grain of salt.

As an adult, Scott worked as a nurse for several years before transitioning into a career in business administration. It was not until later in life—when she moved from Philadelphia to Seabrook Island—that she discovered her long-last passion for art. After retiring to the Lowcountry more than 20 years ago, Scott began to paint in her free time.

As an artist, Scott’s personal priority is not appealing to the masses. Rather, she is intent on creating beautiful works of art that make her truly happy. Most of Scott’s artistic inspiration comes from the Lowcountry, and she is known for her depictions of indigenous wildlife and plants, particularly white egrets, sea turtles and Palmetto trees. Years of living in a city have inspired her to appreciate the natural landscape of South Carolina’s coast all the more.

Her favorite pieces of her own collection are of the Lowcountry marsh, the sunsets and the natural ecosystems surrounding her daily life on Seabrook Island. Always following her sense of adventure, Scott loves to experiment with new mediums and styles on a regular basis. She encourages others to pursue their passion and say yes to the unexpected, no matter where we happen to be in life. Though she did not embrace her artistry until she was in her mid-60s, the journey has been worth it.

Scott is also recognized for her commissioned work. She creates custom wine glasses and specialty ornaments. She met her fiance —Hal Looney, a local photographer—when she agreed on a whim to go out with one of her friends. Looney is a renowned wildlife photographer, with a website depicting exquisite images taken across the globe. Together, this artistic couple captures the beauty of nature with their own unique perspectives.

For more information visit sandyscottart.com.