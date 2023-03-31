Arts,etc Online Auction Opens

The Arts, etc. Kiawah Art and House Tour returns on Friday, April 14. As part of the tour, the on-line auction will offer an outstanding collection of items, highlighted by some spectacular art work from local and nationally recognized talent. Proceeds from both the house tour and auction fund arts education programs for the students on Johns and Wadmalaw Islands.

Among the exceptional art offered is the painting “Narrows Break” by Curt Butler. Other notable works by Kevin LePrince, Eileen Power, Vicky Robinson, Deborah Hill, Jennifer Koach, Peg Weschke, Station 28.5 and John Townsend are featured. Donated art from the LePrince Gallery, the Atrium Gallery and the Miller gallery, as well as individual artists and Arts, etc. members will be available to bid on, along with golf packages, dining opportunities, experiences and much sought after items.

Diamonds Direct, our official jewelry sponsor, has donated a beautiful 14K, 2.9 carat diamond tennis bracelet.

Many of the auction items will be exhibited in some of the tour houses, enabling house tour participants a chance to view these treasures in person and get in their final bids!

The auction items can be seen at kiawahartsetc.org beginning on March 20th and will close at 12:00 noon on April 15, the day after the House Tour on Kiawah. Go to kiawahartsetc.org to register and bid on the auction and to purchase tickets for the tour.