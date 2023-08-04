Bird’s Eye

Mahjong was created in China in the mid-1880s by a servant of the emperor who combined the rules of a popular card game with interesting tiles. In every mahjong set, there is one tile that has a bird on it — the name mahjong means sparrow.

In Chinese mahjong, hands remain constant, whereas American mahjong has hands listed on a card that changes annually.

Interestingly, in American mahjong, there is something called a “Charleston,” which is an exchange of tiles between the players at the beginning of the game.

After the Charleston, it is a pick and throw game, keeping the tiles you need to complete your chosen hand found on the mahjong card. The game consists of usually four players competing to form distinct sets or pairs of tiles, similar to gin rummy. It is a betting game and requires using strategy to keep other players from making mahjong before you do.

American Mahjong is becoming more and more popular on Seabrook — probably because it is a fairly easy game to play and offers opportunities for people to socialize. I am a game player as well as a teacher. I love being able to teach others and watch their expressions when they catch on to the game. And where else can you spend an enjoyable afternoon for a mere $5? Most of the groups playing on Seabrook play for this amount or less. Some groups do not play for money but for the pleasure of being with friends.

Mahjong games are the fall fundraiser for Seabrook Island Village Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a nonprofit organization. Our goal is to help senior residents live independently on Seabrook. The monies collected help us fulfill this goal. To learn more visit seabrookislandvillage.org.