Calling All Tango Lovers

On Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council will welcome Tango Lovers, an award-winning company of over 20 artists from Argentina and Uruguay, with extensive international experience.

Be transported with Volver as world champion tango dancers and Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning musicians take audiences on a journey told through the art and passion of Tango. This event will take place at the West Beach Conference Center on Kiawah Island.

The price is $30.

Tickets can be purchased here while they are still available. For more information about the event, visit kiawahisland.org/events.