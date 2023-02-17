Chamber Music Charleston Announces 2023-2024 Concert Season

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand Andrew Armstrong, London, October 8th, 2019 × 3 of 6 Expand ALEKSANDR KARJAKA × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Chamber Music Charleston President and Artistic Director Sandra Nikolajevs today announced the complete 2023-2024 concert season, continuing the tradition of bringing exceptional chamber music performances to a variety of venues throughout the greater Charleston area. From family concerts to intimate House Concerts, the options to experience the magic and excitement of live classical music are numerous Tickets are available for purchase online beginning on February 16 at chambermusiccharleston.org.

The 2023-2024 concert season marks Chamber Music Charleston’s 17th year presenting concerts in Charleston, and the offerings have grown from a handful of House Concerts to over 44 individual performances scheduled for the coming season.

Two new series will be launched in the Fall: Chamber Music with Friends at the College of Charleston Sottile Theatre and Chamber Music at the Pearl at the West Ashley Theatre Center.

Chamber Music with Friends, hosted by CMC President and Artistic Director Sandra Nikolajevs and internationally acclaimed pianist Andrew Armstrong, brings together musicians from across the globe to perform in Charleston. The opening program features JP Jofre, a master of the bandoneón, the iconic Argentine instrument known for its emotive sound and central role in tango music. Jofre will lead a captivating performance alongside the musicians of Chamber Music Charleston in his own original compositions before turning the stage over to the classical musicians to perform Richard Strauss’ Piano Quartet.

The series continues with legendary violinist James Ehnes performing a program of music for piano trio. Gifted with a rare combination of stunning virtuosity, serene lyricism, and an unfaltering musicality, James is as comfortable performing the Brahms Violin Concerto with the London Philharmonic Orchestra as he is playing the complete Violin Sonatas of Beethoven at Wigmore Hall. James will be joined by his good friend and collaborator Andrew Armstrong, praised for his “breathtaking technique and sensitivity” by the New York Times, and cellist Alice Yoo, whose “warm, rich tone and impeccable phrasing” (The Strad) have made her a sought-after performer.

Chamber Music at the Pearl will take place in West Ashley’s newest performance venue, the West Ashley Theater Center. This program will place works by American composers alongside the European composers who influenced them. Performing musicians provide entertaining commentary and insight into the music being performed. With food and beverages available to purchase, and tickets starting at $20 ($5 for students/parents), this will be a fun and entertaining way to spend a Friday evening.

Chamber Music Charleston’s celebrated Ovation Concert Series moves to the historic Dock Street Theatre, the Salon Series continues at South Carolina Society Hall, and the Classical Kids Concert Series continues at Sottile Theatre.

Intimate House Concerts taking place in the historic drawing rooms of Downtown Charleston and gracious living spaces of Kiawah Island will feature programs of music for flute, viola, and harp; string trio; piano trio; and string quartet. These performances place the audience up close to the musicians, and a light reception provides the opportunity to get to know fellow concert-goers and the performing musicians.

Chamber Music Charleston also continues its work with local elementary schools with a special program developed for Hispanic Heritage Month. After a brief introduction to the instruments, the students will be treated to a musical adaptation of the children’s book “Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln.” With music set to the text and images from the book projected onto a screen, the students will learn about Teresa Carreño, a child prodigy who fled her homeland of Venezuela during the Revolution and emigrated to the United States just as the Civil War was beginning.

2023-2024 Season Performances in Chronological Order

September 6-12, 2023. House Concert Program. Flutist Regian Helcher Yost, violinist Jenny Weiss, and harpist Abigail Kent perform music of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Saint-Saens, and Vinee.

September 16, 2023. “Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln” Classical Kids Concert at Sottile Theatre.

September 17, 2023. Chamber Music with Friends. Composer and Bandoneon player J.P. Jofre and virtuoso violinist Francisco Fullana join pianist Chee-Hang See, violist, Ben Weiss, cellist Daniel Mumm, and bassist Mary Reed in a program of original works by J.P. Jofre paired with Richard Strauss’ Piano Quartet at Sottile Theatre.

September 24, 2023. Ovation Concert Series. Violinist Daniel Ching of the Miro Quartet returns to perform Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence with violinist Frances Hsieh, violists Ben Weiss and Jenny Weiss, and cellist Timothy O’Malley at the Dock Street Theatre.

October 13, 2023. Chamber Music at the Pearl. CMC’s wind quintet performs music of William Grant Still, Bach, and Klughardt at the West Ashley Theatre Center.

October 22, 2023. Salon Series. Violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti and pianist Phillip Bush join violist Ben Weiss and cellist Tim O’Malley for piano quartets of Mozart and Schumann at the historic South Carolina Society Hall.

November 5, 2023. Chamber Music with Friends. Violinist James Ehnes, cellist Alice Yoo, and pianist Andrew Armstrong perform at Sottile Theatre.

November 8-14, 2023. House Concert Program. Flutist Regina Helcher Yost, cellist Timothy O’Malley, and pianist Irina Pevzner perform music of Dvorak, Rachmaninov, and Martinu.

December 18, 2023. “The Night Before Christmas” Classical Kids Concert at Sottile Theatre.

January 14, 2024. Ovation Concert Series. Violinists Anthea Kreston and Frances Hsieh, violist Ben Weiss, cellist Tim O’Malley, and bassoonist Sandra Nikolajevs perform music of Webern, Reicha, and Brahms at the Dock Street Theatre.

January 28-30, 2024. House Concert Program. Violinist Frances Hsieh, violist Ben Weiss, and cellist Timothy O’Malley perform string trios of Beethoven and Bach.

February 18, 2024. Salon Series. Violinists Francisco Fullana and Frances Hsieh, violist Ben Weiss, and cellist Tim O’Malley perform string quartets of Debussy and Beethoven at the historic South Carolina Society Hall.

February 23, 2024. Chamber Music at the Pearl. Flutist Regina Helcher Yost, clarinetist Charles Messersmith, bassoonist Sandra Nikolajevs and pianist Chee-Hang See perform music of Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Gershwin at the West Ashley Theatre Center.

March 9, 2024. “Peter and the Wolf” Classical Kids Concert at Sottile Theatre.

March 10, 2024. Chamber Music with Friends. Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein, French Horn player R.J. Kelly, violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, violist Matthew Lipman, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong perform works of Poulenc, Dohnyani, and Rachmaninov at Sottile Theatre.

March 24, 2024. Ovation Concert Series. Pianist Andrew Armstrong joins the winds of CMC for music of Mozart and Poulenc at the Dock Street Theatre.

April 7, 2024. Salon Series. Pianist Phillip Bush, violinist Frances Hsieh, and cellist Tim O’Malley perform music of Beethoven, Chaminade, and Faure at the historic South Carolina Society Hall.

April 26, 2024. Chamber Music at the Pearl. Violinists Jenny Weiss and Tomas Jakubek, violist Ben Weiss, and cellist Tim O’Malley perform Quartets of Florence Price, William Grant Still, and Dvorak at the West Ashley Theatre Center.