Dyed In The Wool

The Seabrook Island Natural History Group launches its fall series of evening programs with an exploration of indigo’s history and cultivation on Johns Island and the revival of interest in growing and processing the plant for contemporary uses.

The program will be offered on September 14 at 7 p.m. and will be presented by Lee Ann Bain, a well known Charleston tour guide and historian of Lowcountry culture.

As a member of the Daniel Island Historical Society, Bain has uncovered and documented indigo processing sites on what were once two contiguous Colonial-era plantations on the island. Last year, Smithsonian Magazine detailed the renewed interest in the plant on Johns Island, where several indigo farms are now in operation, providing the deep blue dye for use in clothing and accessories.

Seabrook Island Natural History Group’s evening programs at Lake House will continue later in the fall with October’s examination of Charleston architecture and November’s exploration of the history of Seabrook Island.

Evening Programs are open to all Seabrook Island residents and guests, with a $5 admission charge for non-members. To register, visit sinhg.org/events-page.