Events Will Mark Opening Of International African American Museum

The International African American Museum has released additional details for opening week events, including a worship service on June 22 and a dedication ceremony on June 24.

“We’re thrilled to welcome community members, visitors and dignitaries from far and wide to the grand opening of the International African American Museum. We have waited a long time for this moment – we have many to thank and much to celebrate,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of IAAM. “It’s exciting to invite the community to join us for this historic moment. We’re preparing to open our doors with music, food, poetry, incredible visuals and words of wisdom – and to truly celebrate African American culture and its connection to and influence on the world.”

The festivities will begin with a worship service June 22 at Morris Brown AME Church. Beginning at 6 p.m., the multifaith celebration will help build community, reflect on the work that led to the museum’s opening and celebrate the long history of the African American people and their culture. Registration is free but required for this event.

On June 24, a dedication in Charleston’s Marion Square will bring visitors and members of the community together for a live simulcast of the ceremonies and presentations taking place at the museum and at Marion Square. Presented by Boeing, the celebration will include performances by a 12-piece band, local and big-name musicians and artists, and refreshments from Black-owned food trucks. Explore Charleston will host a mobile visitor center and hospitality tent to provide guests with visitor guides and local swag and recommend activities around the Charleston area.

Boeing South Carolina’s DreamLearners, an educational program that provides students with opportunities to learn about STEM, advanced manufacturing and aerospace careers, also will host a celebration event in the square. Volunteers with the Boeing Black Employees Association volunteers will help lead the interactive programming, which will feature paper airplane building, flight competition, free Boeing swag and other giveaway items. Registration is not required.

The International African American Museum, located at 14 Wharfside St. in Charleston, explores the history, culture and impact of the African American journey, sharing stories of the diverse journeys, origin and achievements of descendants of the African Diaspora. For more information, visit iaamuseum.org or call 843-872-5352.