For Art’s Sake

Craving your artistic fix during Memorial day weekend? On Sunday, May 28, the Seabrook Island Artist Guild will hold an indoor art and craft show in Live Oak Hall at the Lake House. The event will last from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Many of the area’s most talented artists and artisans will be showing their work in multiple mediums such as oil, watercolor, pastel, mixed medium, fiber, paper, alcohol ink and others.

Best of all, you can feel great about your artistic purchase. All items for sale and all donations will benefit the St. Johns High School art department, inspiring future artists for generations to come.

Come celebrate Memorial weekend with a stroll through the show and find something beautiful for your home – or inspire your imagination to create your own work.

For more information about the Seabrook Island Artist Guild, visit seabrookislandartistguild.com.