For Fans Of Romantic Comedies And Operas

Charleston Opera Theater is presenting L’elisir d’amore in full production at the College of Charleston Sottile Theater. Donizetti's beloved comedy will be playfully presented with the backdrop of rural America during WW2. This performance will feature a group of international soloists, led by Maestro Wojciech Milewski conducting the Charleston Opera Theater Orchestra and Chorus.

L’elisir d’amore is an opera buffa, or comic opera, sung in Italian with English subtitles. It’s best understood in our terms as a classic ‘romcom’ — both funny and touching, it will leave you undeniably uplifted. The story centers on naïve Nemorino, who is besotted with the beautiful Adina. However, she torments him with her indifference and attaches herself instead to the experienced and charming soldier, Belcore. After hearing about the legend of Tristan and Isolde, Nemorino, in desperation, wonders if a love potion may be the answer to his prayers. He seeks the help of the traveling cure-all salesman Dr. Dulcamara, who gives him “The Elixir of Love.” Is this the reason for Nemorino’s sudden popularity with every girl in the village? Will he gain Adina’s love before it’s too late?

More information and full cast information is available at charlestonoperatheater.org. Tickets are on sale now and are available at the website or at The George Street Box Office at the College of Charleston.