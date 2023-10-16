Friday The 13th In 2023

Did you know?

A fear of Friday 13th, officially known as the tongue twisting 'paraskevidekatriaphobia', can leave some battening down the hatches until the calendar clicks over to the 14th.

Why did the Western world start fearing any 13th in the calendar that fell on a Friday?

The date's unlucky associations are rooted in Norse mythology and the belief that the 13th person - Loki - seated at a table of the gods ruined the celestial meeting and plunged the world into darkness.

However, for some people, the number 13 has only lucky associations, with people sharing today that they met the loves of their lives on Friday 13th, or enjoyed a windfall.