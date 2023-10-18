16 Frightful Halloween Events in Charleston

Charleston is about to cast a bewitching spell over Halloween enthusiasts. As the sun sets and shadows lengthen, the Holy City awakens to Halloween festivities like no other. Welcome to our ultimate guide to the spine-tingling spectacles and spellbinding themed parties that Charleston has in store for you. From haunted thrills to masquerade chills, we're about to embark on a journey through the eerie and exciting side of our haunted city. Let's uncover the secrets of Fright Night in Charleston, where the fun is as chilling as it is captivating!
This Halloween season promises a multitude of thrilling experiences for all to enjoy. From eerie carriage rides to charming movie nights, Charleston has something special in store for everyone. So, don your costumes, gather your friends and family, and make the most of this bewitching time of year. May your Halloween be filled with laughter, delight, and just the right amount of spooky thrills. Here's to a season of unforgettable memories and enchanting moments!
Handcraft Halloween Cocktail Bar735 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Explore a Halloween pop-up bar at Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails until October 31st. Savor an array of seasonally themed beverages suitable for both kids and adults, immerse yourself in spooktacular decor, and relish delectable snacks that will send your taste buds on a ghoulishly delightful journey!
Harold’s Cabin Hitchcock Halloween Pop-Up Bar247 Congress St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Embark on a thrilling journey to Harold's Cabin for a Hitchcock-inspired Halloween pop-up, where you'll encounter extravagant libations, captivating decor, and indulgent snacks that go above and beyond the ordinary.
Boone Hall Fright Nights1235 Long Point Rd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Visitors aged 12 and above are cordially invited to embark on a spook-tastic adventure at Boone Hall. Brace yourself for a hair-raising encounter with all three of their chilling experiences: "Carnage," "Freaks Unleashed," and "The Last Ride," where terrifying thrills await at every eerie turn.
Southern Scream – Trapped Experience1021 Aragon Ave, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405
Come visit Charleston’s Premier Haunted House Attraction for 27 terrifying nights throughout Sept, Oct, & Nov at Holy City Brewing where you can sip on a craft beer and jump into a realm of fear.
6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl549 East Bay St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Your ticket unlocks a world of spooky fun, including the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000 in the Halloween costume contest, 2-3 drinks or shots, exclusive drink specials, delectable snacks, and a host of other surprises. The haunted crawl kicks off at the lively Bay St. Biergarten on the spine-tingling nights of October 27th and October 28th. Don't miss out on this spook-tacle!
Charleston Trick or Drink Bar Crawl428 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
The "Trick or Drink Bar Crawl" is scheduled for the following dates and times: Friday, October 27, 2023, from 6:00pm to 2:00am, Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 4:00pm to 2:00am, and Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 6:00pm to 2:00am. To get started, make your way to the JohnKing Grill & Dueling Piano Bar for check-in.
Halloween Weekend at Trio139 Calhoun St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Throughout the entire weekend leading up to Halloween, Trio has a lineup of nightly entertainment featuring renowned DJs. Prepare to groove to the electrifying beats of Eptic, Surf Mesa, and Goshfather as they take center stage.
Halloween Costume Contest and Bar Crawl587 King St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Venture to Uptown Social for a Halloween-themed bar crawl that includes an epic costume contest with a jaw-dropping $1,000 grand prize, along with a host of other exciting giveaways and prizes to keep the festivities in full swing!
Boogieman Halloween Festival 2023970 Morrison Dr, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
The Royal American invites you to join us for a thrilling Halloween music festival, featuring an impressive lineup of 15 incredible live bands. Mark your calendar for October 28th, and the music starts at 1:00 pm!
Retro at The Ryder Halloween Party237 Meeting St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
The Ryder is hosting their own bewitching gathering at the Little Palm, where there will be themed drinks and dancing by the pool under the moonlight. Wear your most creative costume for a chance to win one night’s free stay at The Ryder.
YASS-HALLO-QUEEN Drag Brunch145 Calhoun St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Get ready to dazzle in your most fabulous costumes at Ritual's live drag brunch and costume contest! Tickets are available in a range of prices, from $20 to $300, and you'll have the opportunity to savor a delectable prix fixe menu and enjoy delightful mimosa kits.
Haunted Carriage Rides14 Anson St, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Old Carriage Co. will be offering twilight carriage rides where they’ll tell the tales of ghosts, pirates and patriots from Charleston’s haunting past.
Movie Mondays at Ritual145 Calhoun St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Every Monday in October starting at 8 pm, Ritual will be hosting showings of classic Halloween films that the whole family will enjoy. Popcorn and char-boo-terie boards are available for purchase, and Ritual recommends you bring a blanket to snuggle up in the cool fall climates and embrace the autumn vibes.
Candlelight - A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics8 Archdale, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
On October 19th and October 26th, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of your favorite Halloween tunes during an exquisite live performance by a talented string quartet at the Unitarian Church.
Fish or Treat – South Carolina Aquarium100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
On the evening of Wednesday, October 25th, from 7:15 pm to 8:00 pm, make unforgettable memories with your little ones at the aquarium during a Halloween night specially crafted with them in mind. They'll have the chance to join an exciting costume contest, connect with their beloved sea creature companions, and depart with bags of delicious Halloween treats!
Halloween Party - Trick or Treat at the Museum360 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
The whole family can head over to the Charleston Museum in their costumes and visit the Education Classroom for crafts, activities, and spooky snacks! Then embark on a guided trick or treat trail in exclusive areas of the Museum.
