HAPPENING TONIGHT: Seabrook Island Photo Club to host portraiture extraordinaire

The Seabrook Island Photo Club is thrilled to host Matthew Greene as our Feb. 16 speaker. Greene is a professional photographer with areas of focus in commercial photography, portraiture, and nature. You also may have seen Greene’s work on Next Door.

Greene’s talk will focus on his portraiture. He will be discussing how he aims to capture the essence and beauty in people through his portrait photography.

Greene resides in Ohio, but he and his family have been coming to Charleston for over 30 years, and Seabrook specifically, for the last 10. He is a member of ASMP, the premier trade association for the world’s most respected photographers.

This meeting is free to Seabrook Island Photo Club members. For guests and non-members, we request a $10 donation. Non-Seabrook Island residents please send an email to mehealy@live.com for gate pass information.

EVENT DETAILS

Who: Portraits Matter – Matthew Greene

When: Thursday, Feb. 16 / 6:30-8 p.m. (Refreshments at 6:30 p.m., Presentation at 7 p.m.)

Where: Live Oak Hall at the Lake House