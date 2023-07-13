Igniting Minds And Transforming Lives

Born in the Swat Valley of Pakistan on July 12, 1997, Malala Yousafzai recognized the importance of education from a very young age. Despite the oppressive environment that sought to deny girls their right to education, Malala courageously fought for her right to attend school.

On July 12th, the world comes together to celebrate Malala Day, a day dedicated to honouring the remarkable journey and inspiring impact of Malala Yousafzai. This young advocate for girls' education has become a global symbol of courage, resilience, and the power of education. As we commemorate Malala Day, it is crucial for school children to learn about Malala Yousafzai and journey, as it instils in them a sense of determination, empathy, and the belief that they, too, can make a difference.

The Malala Fund supports education initiatives and invests in local education activists worldwide. By providing financial resources, training, and guidance, the fund enables these activists to make a tangible impact in their communities and advocate for education equality.