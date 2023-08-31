Images Of Nature

× Expand Eric Horan

Eric Horan is a Beaufort, South Carolina commercial and fine art photographer.

He began photographing wildlife professionally upon graduation from Colorado Mountain College. With a degree in Commercial Art and Photography, he worked as an intern to Don Dominick, the wildlife photographer at the Colorado Fish, Game and Parks Department. He has worked as a freelancer for notable travel and adventure publications, landed impressive covers (Smithsonian, Fodors and National Geography Books) and won prestigious awards.

Join Horan and the Seabrook Island Photography Club for the workshop “Finding your personal vision with nature and wildlife photography,” led by Horan, on September 21 at 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Seabrook’s Lake House.

“Accomplishing this requires learning the nuts and bolts of photography and being proficient with determining the best exposure; knowing and using light to your advantage; knowing what equipment and lenses to use for every situation; and gaining a mastery of composition and formatting in producing all your images,” Horan says. “All this does not happen overnight and you may never be finished. Instead enjoy that it is a work in progress and the journey is the prize.”

Much of Horan’s time now is spent photographing wildlife while guiding other photographers on his Lowcountry Photo Safaris. His book, Beholding Nature, is available in bookstores or by contacting Eric at eh@horanphoto.com.

This meeting is free to Seabrook Island Photo Club members. For guests and non-members, please bring a $10 donation. Email seabrookphotographyclub22@gmail.com if a gate pass is needed.