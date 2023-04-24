Imitating Life

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Dan Graziano is an award-winning, nationally exhibited artist whose paintings capture beauty found in unexpected places and in life’s everyday moments. By incorporating light, shadow, color and perspective, Graziano’s compositions feature diverse subjects, from a simple still life to rugged coastlines, lively cafes and forgotten roadside relics.

His work has been featured in a number of publications and is displayed by private and corporate collectors throughout the world.

This two-day workshop, presented by the Seabrook Island Artist Guild on May 9 and 10, will focus on painting alla prima — all at once — as well as developing refined skills of observation, simplification and painting wet on wet to create stronger art. Additionally, the workshop will host discussions about techniques, including transfering the important elements of a reference photo to the canvas and creating an artistic painting rather than simply rendering a photograph.

The first morning of the workshop begins with a brief discussion on oil painting basics, including materials and paint handling, and will address the fundamentals of color, value, edges, perspective and other “practical” elements related to successful painting. Participants will work on a series of timed painting exercises, incorporating techniques discussed and developing skills of observation, simplification and alla prima.

Each day of the workshop will include a short painting demonstration by Graziano, with an explanation of his process along the way, plus plenty of one-on-one, individual instruction.

This workshop is designed for any painter whether beginning or advanced, in both oil and acrylic mediums. Participants are encouraged to bring photos from which to paint, or they may choose from photos provided by the instructor. The class size is limited, and registration lasts until May 3.

The cost is $200 for Seabrook Island Artist Guild members, and non-members must pay $200 for the workshop as well as the annual membership fee of $30 to join the Guild.

For more information on the Seabrook Island Artist Guild, visit seabrookislandartistguild.com. For more information about Daniel Graziano, visit dangrazianofineart.com.