The first seed of Indigenous Peoples’ Day was planted at a U.N. international conference on discrimination in 1977.

Although the day was still considered Columbus Day up to 1937, many people began calling it Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate the rich culture and the lives of the Native American people.

But, here's a fun fact:

Did you know that the Native American tribes of Foxes, Saux, and Assiniboine played a game called shinny, which is where hockey came from.