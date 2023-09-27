Indigo Books to host book event Serendipity by the Sea

Will a hopeless romantic on the verge of landing her dream job in the Lowcountry reconnect with her wanderlust ex-boyfriend for a second chance at love?

For readers obsessed with small-town southern charm comes SERENDIPITY BY THE SEA (on sale April 12, 2023; Wild Rose Press; ISBN: 9781509247868; Paperback), the first title in the new Gull Island sweet romance series where kindness is the heartbeat of the community.

Jennifer Vido, the author of the Piper O’Donnell Social Lite mystery series, debuts this South Carolina Lowcountry romance with a career-focused woman at a crossroads in life in search of her happily ever after. SERENDIPITY BY THE SEA features an idyllic and dreamy setting, providing a glimpse into Lowcountry living at its best.

Cate Ainsworth is poised to land her dream job when an ex-boyfriend—the guy she once loved who left town without explanation—returns to their Lowcountry hometown. Their long-denied attraction tugs her in a new direction, but will she risk everything for a second chance at love?

A freelance photographer, Knox Price seeks adventure, not commitment. Back in town to care for his uncle gets complicated when he crosses paths with Cate, igniting a spark he can’t ignore. But can he confess the truth about why he walked away?

Fans of RaeAnne Thayne, Sherryl Woods, Debbie Macomber, and Brenda Novak will love this tender novel reminiscent of a Hallmark movie. SERENDIPITY BY THE SEA is a charming, small-town love story set in a picturesque and captivating locale that will leave you believing in reunion romances and second chances.

From the first sentence of Jennifer Vido’s latest dazzling page-turner, I was transported to Gull Island, a Lowcountry town complete with fried seafood, salt air, and, of course, summer love. Readers will gobble up SERENDIPITY BY THE SEA and will be clamoring for the next novel in the series! A transportive, pitch-perfect story to get lost in, this is romance at its very best!” -Kristy Woodson Harvey, New York Times bestselling author of THE WEDDING VEIL

Jennifer Vido is a sweet romance author with love for all things cozy. An avid book lover, she pens the Jen’s Jewels author interview column on FreshFiction.com. As an Arthritis Foundation advocate, she has been featured by Lifetime Television, Redbook, The New York Times, The Baltimore Sun, and Arthritis Today. Currently, she lives with her husband in the Baltimore area with two rescue dogs and a rescue cat and is the proud parent of two sons. For more information, please visit her website, www.jennifervido.com.

Behind the Book

As a frequent visitor to coastal Carolina, I’m fond of the Lowcountry, especially the people who call it home. The inspiration behind the Gull Island series (SERENDIPITY BY THE SEA is the first book) came from a family vacation to Fripp Island, South Carolina. This became the backdrop for the book’s fictional town, Gull Island, where the importance of community weaves the stories together. I hope this series will inspire readers to appreciate small, coastal towns–tight-knit Lowcountry resort areas like Gull Island–where kindness is the heartbeat of the community.