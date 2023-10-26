× Expand Austin Bennett Photography

In the most recent episode of the Town's podcast, Council Member Brad Belt speaks with Dr. Tonya Matthews, President and CEO of the International African American Museum (IAAM). Belt and Matthews discuss Matthews’ background and accomplishments; the rich history and stories that the IAAM tells, including those of the Lowcountry Gullah Geechee; and what you can expect when visiting at this sacred place.

IAAM is a new museum to Charleston and tells the unvarnished stories of the African American experience across generations, the trauma and triumph that gave rise to a resilient people. Learn more about the museum here: https://iaamuseum.org

Stream the episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZYKfynG3p0&t=2s.